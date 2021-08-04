COLFAX (CBS13) — The latest on the River Fire burning in Colfax:
3:54 p.m.
The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the county fairgrounds on McCourtney Road in Grass Valley is accepting animals from residents who are being forced to evacuate.
3:43 p.m.
The fire, now dubbed the River Fire, which is impacting portions of Placer and Nevada counties has burned 100 acres so far, according to Cal Fire. Containment was still at zero percent.
2:56 p.m.
An evacuation order has been issued from the Bear River Campground to both sides of Milk Ranch Road to Tokyana Road due to a fire Wednesday afternoon.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they are also sending out evacuation warnings to several residents just outside the immediate area.
A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the area.
No other details about the wildfire have been released at this point.