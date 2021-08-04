CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Grass Valley News

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop a vegetation fire that could have been made worse by the wind coming later on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Dixie Fire Jumps In Size, Now 8th Largest Wildfire In California History

The fire happened along the 500 block of Idaho-Maryland Road.

Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire says about 1/8 of an acre burned.

Firefighters say some quick actions by locals helped stop the fire. With a Red Flag Warning now in effect for the area, crews were bracing for the potential of rapid fire spread.

MORE NEWS: Crews Battling Fire Near Colfax; Some Evacuation Orders Issued

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the Northern Foothills and high country through Thursday.