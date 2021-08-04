CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Highway 4 is closed through the Delta due to a big rig accident blocking both directions.

The crash happened a little before 8 a.m. at Tracy Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up overturned.

Eastbound Highway 4 is now closed at Tracy Boulevard, while westbound traffic is closed at Roberts Road.

Caltrans says they expect the roadway to be closed until around noon.