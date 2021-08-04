SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Highway 4 is closed through the Delta due to a big rig accident blocking both directions.
The crash happened a little before 8 a.m. at Tracy Boulevard. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up overturned.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Jumps In Size, Now 8th Largest Wildfire In California History
Eastbound Highway 4 is now closed at Tracy Boulevard, while westbound traffic is closed at Roberts Road.
MORE NEWS: Tree Trimming Companies Also Hit By Labor Shortage
UPDATE: ETO is 12:00 p.m. (noon). https://t.co/o31oEZDfU6READ MORE: Person Dies After 2-Car Crash In Stockton
— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) August 4, 2021
Caltrans says they expect the roadway to be closed until around noon.