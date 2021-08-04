CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) — A search is on the hit-and-run suspect who left a bicyclist dead in Modesto on Monday evening.

Photo of the suspect’s vehicle. (Credit: CHP Modesto)

California Highway Patrol says, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of River Road and Ryder Way to investigate a reported collision. At the scene, officers found a bicyclist lying injured in the road.

The bicyclist was soon pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

Investigators believe the bicyclist was heading westbound on River Road when someone in a black, early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe ran into him. The vehicle appears to have had black rims and a black aftermarket bumper.

No other details about the suspect have been released at this point. The name of the bicyclist killed has also not yet been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.