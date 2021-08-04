MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead in Modesto on New Year’s Day 2021.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says Teodoro Gutierrez was found fatally shot in his car near W. Monte Vista Avenue and S. Carpenter Road that day. Investigators have since been able to identify 39-year-old Redwood City resident Eric David Mills as the suspect in the shooting.
An arrest warrant was issued for Mills back in April, but Mills was taken into custody and booked at San Mateo County Jail in June for unrelated charges.
Mills has since been rebooked on homicide charges.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear.