ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — An Orangevale man this week pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography on a messaging app in July 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California announced.
Daniel Wayne Benner, 25, used to messaging app Kik to send illicit video and photos, which depicted minors engaging in sexual conduct, to someone in Arkansas, officials said on Monday. This happened July 3-5 in 2019.READ MORE: Poll: How Would You Vote In California's Upcoming Recall Election?
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Benner’s Facebook profile at the time featured a photo of a My Little Pony costume with a caption that read: “Rainbow Dash is looking to come to your birthday party, and she brings candy and music … contact me for quotes / She will travel anywhere in Sacramento County.”READ MORE: Mayor Steinberg Releases Master Plan To House Homeless
Prosecutors said Benner claimed he and two friends had set out to start a birthday party business but couldn’t get any customers.MORE NEWS: Crews Battling Fire Near Colfax; Some Evacuation Orders Issued
Sentencing for Benner is scheduled for Oct. 25. He faces up to 20 years in prison with a minimum mandatory sentence of five years, as well ad $250,000 in fines and supervised release for the rest of his life.