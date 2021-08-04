STOCKTON (CBS13) — A person has died after a crash involving two cars in Stockton Tuesday night.
Stockton police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near Pershing Avenue and Rose Marie Lane.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several people from both vehicles were taken to the hospital as a result.
One of the drivers later died from her injuries at the hospital, police say. No information about that person, other than that she was a female, has been released at this point.
Police say the occupants from the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.