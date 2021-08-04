The following is almost exactly how the upcoming ballot will look like for California’s recall election that could oust Gavin Newsom as governor.
First up will be a simple "yes/no" question of whether Gov. Newsom should be recalled.
If there is a simple majority of people approving of the recall, then the next section will come into play. There will be a list of 46 candidates to choose from, including 24 Republicans and 9 Democrats.
Currently, experts and polls say the front-running candidates running to replace Newsom include 2018 California GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox, conservative radio personality Larry Elder, the former Republican mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer, reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, and former US House Rep. Doug Ose.
The candidate with a plurality of votes will then be elected governor.
A lottery was held last month that randomized the order in which the candidates will appear, by last name: X, K, T, V, F, N, R, G, J, Y, Z, L, M, B, A, Q, H, D, I, E, P, C, W, S, O, U.