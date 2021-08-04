SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a draft of a master plan to address homelessness in the city before it goes to a vote next week.

The plan identifies ways to get more than 9,000 people off the streets every year. It also identifies 20 new sites in addition to existing locations for people experiencing homelessness.

The city plans to create a large campus that can serve up to 300 people, provide housing vouchers, motel conversions in addition to scattered sites.

A release from the mayor’s office states the plan also describes the need to establish a good neighbor policy or set of community agreements to ensure the safety of residents, neighbors and providers. These agreements will contain specific standards for operations, security, cleanliness, and community involvement.

Coe Clark sees the growing homeless crisis every day near freeways and even near his home.

“I see them there every week,” he said

Clark’s now learning about a site on 48th Avenue near 24th street around the corner from his home where up to 50 people experiencing homelessness will be able to live.

He’s thinking about the safety of his neighborhood and hopes the city addresses his concerns.

“You can’t just drop them in a neighborhood and say, you know there’s an empty lot here, let’s put them here,” said Jeff Sanchez.

He hopes the policies are followed as he thinks back to the unintended issues his family once dealt with in the past.

“They don’t want to be messing with it because they used to have on the other street a recovery place and we would be sitting there watching tv and these guys would come walking to the door like we are like can we help you,” Sanchez explained.

According to the mayor’s office will total about $100 million over two years. Most of the funds will come from new state and federal resources including the 2021 state budget and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.