SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is still on for the hit-and-run suspect who killed a Caltrans subcontractor along Highway 99 in south Sacramento.
The crash happened back on the night of July 26 on northbound Highway 99 near the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit.
California Highway Patrol says a driver apparently swerved their pickup truck onto the shoulder and struck the worker, who was putting up construction detour signs. The driver then kept on going.
Investigators say the pickup appears to have been a 2004-2008 Ford F-150 Lariat or King Ranch. It may have damage to its side mirror and passenger-side door from the collision.
The name of the worker killed has not yet been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to leave a tip with CHP at (916) 897-5600.