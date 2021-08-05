MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives have identified the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead in Modesto on Monday.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of River Road and Ryder Way to investigate a reported collision. At the scene, officers found a bicyclist lying injured in the road.
The bicyclist was soon pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.
Investigators believe the bicyclist was heading westbound on River Road when someone in a black, early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe ran into him.
On Wednesday, a surveillance photo of the supsect’s vehicle was released. Later in the day, detectives announced that they had identified and found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.
CHP did not say if the suspect had been identified.
The name of the bicyclist killed has also not yet been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.