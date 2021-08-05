FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Officers have rescued a toddler who was allegedly abducted by their own father in Sacramento, then driven all the way to Fairfield.
California Highway Patrol says, late Wednesday night, they were alerted about a parental abduction out of Sacramento. The child's father allegedly told the mother that she wouldn't see the toddler again.
With Sacramento police giving CHP constant updates on the father's possible locations, officers eventually spotted the suspect's car in Fairfield motel parking lot.
The father was then seen carrying the child from the hotel to the car, apparently trying to leave.
Officers then moved in, blocked the car from being able to get out, and were able to arrest the father peacefully.
The mother has since been reunited with her child, while the father has been taken into custody by Sacramento police. His name has not been released at this point.