CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A Citrus Heights pair convicted of sexually assaulting three young children have been sentenced to dozens of years to life in prison.
Robert, 33, and Erin Mathis, 36, were both facing multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 10 years of age and possession of child pornography. Robert later pleaded guilty while Erin pleaded no contest.
Prosecutors said it was Facebook that notified Citrus Heights police that a user was allegedly distributing child pornography. After a search warrant was obtained, obscene videos and images were found on Robert and Erin's electronic devices.
Robert has since admitted, the district attorney's office says, to sexually assaulting the children – who were 1, 5 and 6 years old. Erin also admitted to sexually assaulting two of the children with Robert.
On Friday, the DA’s office announced that Robert had been sentenced to 48 years to life in prison. Erin has also been sentenced to 33 years to life in prison.