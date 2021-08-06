PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say there were eight people in Plumas County who were unaccounted in the Dixie Fire as of Friday night.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says investigators had already been successful in located 16 additional people throughout the day, and are seeking the public’s help in locating those unaccounted for.

The eight people are:

Danny Sczenski of Greenville

Jesus and Ella Gursasola of Greenville

Matthew Henley of Greenville

Glen Gallagher of Greenville

Sally and Harold Brown of Crescent Mills

Donna Shelton of Chester

Anyone who may know where these people are should immediately call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dixie Fire grew exponentially Thursday and Friday, becoming the third-largest California wildfire in state history.

The rest of the Indian Valley was put under mandatory evacuation orders on Thursday. This included the areas of Taylorsville.

Thursday afternoon, the Dixie Fire then made a wind-driven run into the small community of Canyondam, near the Lake Almanor dam.

Much of the small town, which about a little over a couple of dozen people call home, appears to have been destroyed in the fire.

No confirmed injuries or casualties have yet to be reported from the whole Dixie Fire incident. However, a total of 184 structures have been destroyed so far.

As of Friday night, the Dixie Fire has grown to 434,813 acres and containment dropped to 21%.