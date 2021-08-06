CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

JR Ranch
https://www.jrranchhorsestables.com/
https://www.facebook.com/JRRanch/

Daddy DOs

READ MORE: Sacramento Man Faces 26 Years In Prison After Conviction On Human Trafficking Charges

It’s My Hair Salon
https://itsmyhair.net/
Instagram: @itsmyhair & @itsmyhair2

It’s Mi Hair Products
http://www.itsmihairproducts.com
Instagram: @ itsmihairproducts

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will The Next Payment Arrive?

Joyce’s Beauty Supply
3315 Northgate Blvd.
Sacramento

Back to School Giveaway
http://www.goharvest.org

Michael’s Pizza Cafe
2300 W. Alpine
Stockton
209.462.6668
http://www.michaelspizzacafe.com

MORE NEWS: Containment Grows Against River Fire, Some Evacuation Warnings Lifted

Fabulous Finds on Fulton
2751 Fulton Ave.
Sacramento
916-488-0828
AssistanceLeague.org/Sacramento