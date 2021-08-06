RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A man has been arrested in connection to the case of a woman found dead in a Rancho Cordova hotel room back in January.
Rancho Cordova police say, back on Jan. 25, first responders were called to a hotel along the 10700 block of Gold Center Drive to do a welfare check. Inside a room at the hotel, officers found a woman dead.
Detectives interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the time, but police say the woman’s manner of death was unclear.
A companion of the woman was also interviewed at the time, police say.
Since then, the woman – now identified as 43-year-old Shanda Lee Givens – was found to be the victim of a homicide. An arrest warrant was then issued for 45-year-old Tevis Jacob Payne.
On Thursday, Payne was arrested. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on homicide charges.
No other information about the case, including how Givens died, has been released at this point.