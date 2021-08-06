CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Bunny Bonanza Adoption Event
Today 1pm-4pm
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
3839 Bradshaw Road
Sacramento
Hosted by: Friends of Unwanted Rabbits (FUR)

Folsom Charcuterie Boards
IG: @jenniferandrzejewski

Girl vs. Garden
Escalon, CA
Socuial media: girlvsgarden

Treasure Trove Antiques
234 W Harding Way
Stockton
Tuesday-Sunday 10 am-4 pm
(209) 547-0433
FacebookL @ Treasure Trove Antiques
http://www.treasure-troveantiques.com

Children’s Museum of Stockton
DESTINATION SPACE Grand Opening
402 W. Weber Avenue, Stockton
Sunday, August 8th is SOLD OUT for the free event.
Regular operating hours: Friday-Sunday 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm. Reservations can be made at http://www.childrensmuseumstockton.org
209-465-4386
https://www.facebook.com/childrensmuseumofstockton/
https://www.instagram.com/childrensmuseumofstockton/

Buddhist Church of Stockton
Facebook: @ Buddhist Church Of Stockton
http://www.stocktonbuddhisttemple.org

Weekend Book Club
http://www.pigletmindset.org