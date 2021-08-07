SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The California Republican Party has voted not to endorse a candidate in the recall election of Gavin Newsom.
California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson released the following statement on the CAGOP delegates’ decision:READ MORE: Man Found With Gunshot Wound Dies In Keyes
“Today’s overwhelming decision by our delegates to offer no endorsement speaks to the strength of our field of candidates and the outstanding position our party is in going into the recall election. We are squarely focused on putting California back on track by recalling the worst governor in California history.
“Gavin Newsom is arrogant, incompetent and a desperate politician who has failed Californians in every way possible. The state is burning, crime is spiking, homelessness is rampant, students have fallen behind, and taxes are suffocating working people. On September 14th, voters will end the Newsom nightmare once and for all and finally restore good governing to California.”
The CAGOP delegates’ decision occurred at a virtual endorsement meeting Saturday morning.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Grows By 22K Acres Overnight, 8 People Missing
The four candidates who had qualified to be considered for the CAGOP’s endorsement were: Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose.
Newsom was elected in a 2018 landslide in the heavily Democratic state. But the recall has grown out of frustration over pandemic lockdowns and long-running school and business closures.
At Saturday’s meeting, RNC National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon and RNC National Committeeman Shawn Steel put forward a motion to table the agenda item to vote on an endorsement so no endorsement would be issued in the recall race.
The delegates passed this motion with nearly 90 percent support.MORE NEWS: Man ID'd After Fatal Shooting In Sacramento County
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)