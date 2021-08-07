PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say there were five people in Plumas County who were unaccounted in the Dixie Fire as of mid-day Saturday.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says investigators had already been successful in located 21 additional people throughout the day, and are seeking the public’s help in locating those unaccounted for.

The five people are:

Danny Sczenski of Greenville

Glen Gallagher of Greenville (reported safe, however official contact has not been made)

Donna Shelton of Chester (reported safe, however official contact has not been made)

Dianne Doppert of Greenville

Lena Rhynes of Greenville

Anyone who may know where these people are should immediately call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

Since Friday, five previously missing people have been accounted for, according to the sheriff.

The Dixie Fire grew exponentially Thursday and Friday, becoming the third-largest California wildfire in state history.

The rest of the Indian Valley was put under mandatory evacuation orders on Thursday. This included the areas of Taylorsville.

Thursday afternoon, the Dixie Fire then made a wind-driven run into the small community of Canyondam, near the Lake Almanor dam.

Much of the small town, which about a little over a couple of dozen people call home, appears to have been destroyed in the fire.

No confirmed injuries or casualties have yet to be reported from the whole Dixie Fire incident. However, a total of 184 structures have been destroyed so far.

As of Friday night, the Dixie Fire has grown to 434,813 acres and containment dropped to 21%.