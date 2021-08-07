STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint inside of her home, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.
Stockton police said a suspect entered the woman’s home just before noon along the 700 block of East Fremont Street in the Civic District while armed with a gun. The suspect took various items and left in a car.READ MORE: Body Found In Placer County Canal Had Feet Tied Together
That vehicle was located a short while later and pulled over, Stockton police said. The driver was identified as Donyeigh Walton, 21.
According to Stockton police, Walton was uncooperative and had to be restrained, but he was eventually taken into custody.READ MORE: More Evacuation Orders Lifted As Containment Of River Fire Continues To Grow
Walton was booked into the county jail on a charge of residential robbery.
MORE NEWS: No Vaccine, No Service: More Sacramento Businesses Add Vaccination Card Requirements For Customers