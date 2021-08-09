AUBURN (CBS13) — Three juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Auburn that left a teenager hurt last month.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, back on July 29, deputies responded to Sierra View Circle in Auburn to investigate a shooting outside of a home. At the scene, deputies found that a teenager had been shot in the abdomen.
That teenager was rushed to the hospital and was able to give a relatively detailed description of the suspects’ car.
Less than a half-hour after the shooting, deputies spotted the suspects' car near the Rocklin Target store.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and found three juveniles inside. A search of the car also uncovered two loaded guns, deputies say.
All three juveniles have since been arrested and booked into juvenile hall. The suspects are facing charges of attempted murder and conspiracy.
No update has been given on the condition of the teenager who was shot.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear.