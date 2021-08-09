COLFAX (CBS13) – People forced out of their homes by the River Fire in Nevada and Placer counties were able to return Monday to see what was left.

It’s work Josh Raiger and his dad, Eddie, are, in a way, thankful for. The father and son were pressure washing fire retardant off their property Monday.

Their family’s second home survived the River Fire as flames got to the backside of the property.

“It’s almost like there was a bubble that protected it in a way,” Josh said.

Josh says the devastation that now surrounds them is shocking.

“It was quite the mess. As we drove up there were a lot of burned homes just right below us…and surprising just at the top…another one above us,” he said.

As evacuees are let back into their properties to assess the damage, Eddie Raiger prepares to open his home that survived to people who may need it.

He is grateful his home was protected.

“Since this is a second home…I lucked out and feel pretty darn lucky that if any of my neighbors need to rebuild their home, I’ll just lease it to them while it’s done,” he said.

For now, he and his son will continue getting their property back to the way it looked before.

“That’s OK, you know, better than not having a house, right?” he said.

Re-entry is being carried out in the Rood Center at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City, on the 2nd floor, Tuesday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm. Residents are asked to bring an ID to confirm residency.

Placer County also issued this statement about re-entry: