SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento is shutting down what they call a dangerous stretch of road in Oak Park.
Second Avenue between Broadway and 34th Street creates a small triangle in the street.READ MORE: Sheriff: 4 Reported Missing From Greenville After Dixie Fire Found Safe
For years, neighborhood residents have criticized the intersection for being unsafe. Residents say crashes have frequently happened in that weirdly-shaped stretch of road.READ MORE: Officers Serving Out-Of-County Warrant In Roseville, Neighborhood Surrounded
The city has since decided to permanently close off vehicular traffic to the triangle. Bollards will be placed to block the road, but will leave it open to bikes and pedestrians.MORE NEWS: 3 Juveniles Suspected Of Attempted Murder After Shooting Injures Teen In Auburn
Work to close off the street will start on Monday.