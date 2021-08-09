FOLSOM (CBS13) — With the wildfire risk increasing the City of Folsom is closing off a number of open spaces that have high fire potential.
On Monday, officials announced that 11 city-owned open space areas were now closed. The move comes after an emergency issued prompted by extraordinary drought conditions.
The following areas are now temporarily closed, though: The Parkway Overview, The Parkway – West Area, The Parkway – East Area, Humbug / Willow Creek – South, Humbug / Willow Creek – North, Folsom Heights / Enclave, American River Canyon North, Prairie Oaks Ranch, Prairie Oaks Ranch – Catlin North, Hinkle Creek Nature Area, and City Hall Complex- Lower Rodeo Area.
People who are found inside these now-closed areas will be ordered to leave immediately. People who refused to leave face a misdemeanor offense, the city says.
Officials note that existing public trails, bicycle paths, and parks remain open.
A full map of the closed areas can be found on the City of Folsom website.