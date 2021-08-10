GREENVILLE (CBS13) – California Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to file a disaster declaration for victims of the Dixie Fire.

Options for evacuees are limited — just as they were three years ago during the Camp Fire in Paradise. Hotels and campgrounds are booked up, shelters are full, and finding a rental home for those who say they’ve lost everything is nearly impossible, say those in need.

Now, some evacuees are turning to the state hoping to get a roof over their head, and soon.

“We’re just trying to survive at this point,” said Jessica Roberts.

Roberts has lived her entire life in Greenville. Now her home and her town are gone.

“Greenville is no more — it’s completely leveled,” she said.

We spoke with her from the Elks Lodge in Quincy where she’s been staying with a group of six others she evacuated with. All of them have special medical needs.

She’s a home health aid, and wouldn’t leave town without her client, Kevin. But soon, they’ll be asked to leave this temporary paradise, like thousands of others who’ve had to evacuate their Plumas County homes.

Jessie says housing is the biggest problem.

“There were no hotel rooms, we were sitting in our car until four o’clock in the morning,” she said.

Shelters, hotels, and even rental properties are now booked up with evacuees, and fire crews.

“There’s so many people that are displaced right now they have nowhere to go,” she said.

Three years ago, those evacuating Paradise had the same problem: more evacuees than places to stay.

Jessica is hoping the government will send trailers.

But when CBS13 called FEMA, they said the governor has yet to request a major disaster declaration to get them involved. Cal OES says that’s because the fire is still actively burning, and they have yet to start the assessment process, counting every burned-down structure.

Cal OES says more damage means more money from FEMA.

“We need somewhere secure to stay,” she said.

For now, Jessica isn’t trying to think about what she left behind.

“I have to stay strong to help people in my group, it’s too overwhelming,” she said.

She is just working to find a safe home away from home.

On Wednesday the director of Cal OES is expected to meet with Plumas County officials and find out what housing resources are needed for evacuees.