DIXON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found in a ditch near Dixon late Tuesday morning.
The Solano County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was doing a traffic stop near Dixon Avenue West and Nunes Road in unincorporated Dixon when someone flagged him down.
That person then told the deputy that there appeared to be a body in a ditch nearby.
Deputies soon confirmed that it was indeed a deceased person’s body in the ditch.
No details about the person found dead, including how long they may have been there, have been released at this point. Detectives are classifying the incident as a suspicious death investigation, however.
Dixon Avenue West near Nunes Road will be closed through the early afternoon as detectives investigate.