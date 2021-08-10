SALIDA (CBS13) — Authorities say a faulty electrical device appears to have caused a fire that destroyed a house in Salida early Tuesday morning.
According to the Modesto Fire Department, who responded to assist with the incident, crews responded to the 5000 block of West Wood Drive around 3:30 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from a home.
The home was a total loss. A faulty electrical device in the garage appears to have started the fire, investigators say.
Three people were living at the home. All got out safely, firefighters say.