SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man convicted of shooting and killing 19-year-old Syncere Dixon has been sentenced to life in prison.
Dixon died back on Sept. 21, 2019 in a North Sacramento-area shooting. Prosecutors said the suspect, Keondre Pratt, pulled up next to a car filled with people from a rival gang. Pratt chased after the group and then fired 10 shots at the vehicle – killing Dixon, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.
Less than a week before the deadly shooting, prosecutors said Pratt also shot 16 times at a rival gang member's vehicle that was driving through his neighborhood.
Pratt also had a prior 2018 conviction that prohibited him from owning a gun, prosecutors said.
Back in July, the district attorney's office announced that Pratt had been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder – with the addition that it was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang.
On Tuesday, the district attorney’s office announced that the judge had sentenced Pratt to life in prison without the possibility of parole.