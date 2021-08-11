We’re hearing some people still can’t find their digital vaccine record through the state’s website. Take a moment to check if yours is there — and let us know if can or can’t find it.
- Head to this website and fill our your name, birthday and the email/number you used when you registered for/got the vaccine. You *should* be sent a link that will take you to your digital vaccine record/QR code. https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/
- Reply with the answers to these questions:
a. Where did you get your vaccine?
b. If you couldn’t find your records, what message did you get?
Fill out our form below:
If possible, email a screenshot to jwatts@cbs13.com.