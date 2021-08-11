COLFAX (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the man whose body was found with both feet tied together in a Placer County canal last week.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the man's body was found at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 by Pacific Gas and Electric Workers along Peaceful Valley Road.
Deputies said, though his feet were tied together, the man's hands were free. He was also partially clothed and there were no obvious signs of trauma.
It appears the body was in the canal for about a week, investigators said, ruling out the person as possibly being a victim of the River Fire that burned nearby.
On Wednesday, the coroner's office identified the man as 30-year-old Grass Valley resident James Pascual Rodriguez. While the coroner determined Rodriguez died of trauma, no further details about his death have been released.
At this point, authorities are still investigating the incident as a suspicious death.