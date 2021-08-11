SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash has traffic clogged on eastbound Highway 50 through Downtown Sacramento on Wednesday morning.
#TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 🚨The #2 (middle) & #3 (right) lanes BLOCKED 🚧 on eastbound US-50 just west of 34th St. due to traffic collision. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPSouthSac @chp_esac @SacRegion511 @SacCountyDot @SacFirePIO @TheCityofSac @sacsheriff @SacPolice @metrofirepio pic.twitter.com/JZmULUjpBN
The crash happened a little after 6 a.m.
No details about the crash have been released, but the middle and right lanes along eastbound Highway 50 are blocked just west of 34th Street.
Drivers should expect heavy traffic through the morning commute.