By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash has traffic clogged on eastbound Highway 50 through Downtown Sacramento on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 6 a.m.

No details about the crash have been released, but the middle and right lanes along eastbound Highway 50 are blocked just west of 34th Street.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic through the morning commute.