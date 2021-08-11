SALIDA (CBS13) — A Stanislaus County woman was sentenced this week to two years in prison for using her sister’s social security number to hide employment wages from the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
Linda Expose, 56, of Salida, received more than $170,000 in social security benefits over a span of two decades, prosecutors said.
Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said Expose received benefits under her own Social Security number while using her sister’s social security number for work.
She collected both incomes for years and then tried to file for Social Security using her sister's SSN, Talbert said.
“This sentence sends a clear message that individuals who attempt to cheat federally funded programs risk significant consequences,” Talbert said. “These programs provide vital support to deserving members of our society, and our office will continue to protect them.”
She pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft in January.
“We will continue to pursue those who misuse the Social Security number of others. This individual abused Social Security disability benefits and stole Supplemental Security Income — money that is intended as a critical safety net for those in need,” said Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General for the Social Security Administration. “I thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their efforts in prosecuting this case and holding this individual accountable.”