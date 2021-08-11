CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — No injuries were reported after an SUV clipped the side of a building in Carmichael late Wednesday morning.
The crash happened a little after 11 a.m. at the School of Rock building near Fair Oaks Boulevard and Palm Drive.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but an SUV ended up lodged between some awning support beams. It appears at least one of the support beams, as well as at least one window, were damaged.
Sacramento Metro Fire says all people were able to get out of the SUV safely. Everyone who was inside the building also got out safely and no injuries have been reported.