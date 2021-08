BROWNSVILLE (CBS13) — The latest on the fire that has sparked evacuations in Yuba County:

6:00 p.m.

The community of Challenge was now under mandatory evacuation orders. Evacuees are advised to avoid Willow Glen Road and to use La Porte Road to get out.

The sheriff’s office said evacuation advisories are now in place for the area of Woodleaf and south of Forbestown. Zone YUB-E089B is also under an evacuation advisory, including the parts of Indiana School Road and Frenchtown Dobbins Road.

You can view a map of evacuation status and information here.

5:22 p.m.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City. Additionally, evacuees can take large animals to the Yuba County Sheriff Posse Arena in Browns Valley at 5419 Marysville Rd.

4:43 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, now dubbed the Glen Fire, has burned 75 acres with no containment so far off of Willow Glen Road and Meadow Lane.

New areas added to mandatory evacuation status are Frenchtown Road north of Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Thousand Trails. You can view a map of evacuation status and information here.

New Incident: #GlenFire off Willow Glen Rd and Meadow Ln , northwest of Dobbins in Yuba county is 75 acres. @CALFIRENEU https://t.co/6qBpf7YoEJ pic.twitter.com/9RJdf3S5Wg — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 11, 2021

4:20 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations have now been ordered for the area between Oregon House up north to Brownsville and just west of Frenchtown and the Bullards Bar Reservoir.

4:08 p.m.

A new fire has sparked an evacuation warning near the areas of Brownsville and Oregon House in Yuba County on Wednesday.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s office, the fire started along Willow Glen Road this afternoon in the area of Pine Ridge Way and was moving north.

Zone YUB-E094 is being advised to prepare to evacuate. This area encompasses much of the space between Oregon House up north to Brownsville and just west of Frenchtown. You can view a map of evacuation status here.

Further details on the fire were not yet available.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates as this story develops.