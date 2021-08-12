SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – An elementary school teacher is in the hospital after being attacked by a Sutter Creek parent over the school’s mask mandates.

District leaders say they’re disappointed this is how the school year started.

“This has never happened in our community,” said Amador County Unified District Superintendent Dr. Torie Gibson.

Violence erupted Wednesday at Sutter Creek Elementary School.

“Emotions are really high right now,” Dr. Gibson said.

A district dad came back to campus after picking up his daughter and confronted the school principal. He was angry his daughter was forced to wear a mask inside.

When a 6th-grade teacher tried to intervene, the argument quickly turned physical.

“It’s absolutely apparent the voices that are very strong about not wearing masks at school,” said Dr. Gibson.

The 6th-grade teacher was left bleeding with bruises and cuts to his head and face.

He’s just out of the hospital and today is back at school.

“I think it’s really sad that parents are actually stooping to that level,” said one district parent, Kristie.

Dr. Gibson sent a letter home yesterday to the entire district about the attack, expressing her disappointment and acknowledging the confusion and division in the county.

But parents CBS13 spoke with who don’t agree with the policy still said, they would do anything to keep their kids in the classroom.

“It’s a school requirement, they require it,” said another parent Bobby.

“Put your mask on, take care of one another,” said Renee a district grandmother.

Dr. Gibson says this likely won’t be the last on-campus incident over mask policies.

“I anticipate more of this happening across the state, especially in rural areas where this is just such a division,” she said.

Sutter Creek police say they are investigating and will turn over their investigation to the District Attorney. It’s not confirmed whether that parent was arrested or is facing any charges.