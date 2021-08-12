SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Thursday morning.
Sacramento police say, a little after 1 a.m., officers responded to investigate a report of multiple shots fired near the river walk at O and Front streets behind the Embassy Suites hotel.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit Update: How Do I Opt Out Of Monthly Payments?
Officers found that a man had been shot. He soon died from his injuries, police say.
Investigators believe the incident is isolated and stemmed from an argument the man had with the suspect.
One male adult dead after shooting near O St and Front St, behind Embassy Suites hotel! @SacPolice on scene investigating and talking with people who may have witnessed incident. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @DinaKupfer @JohnDabkovich @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/6JrhyGlUrcREAD MORE: Defense In Kristin Smart Murder Hearing Looks To Dismiss Attorney Over Tie Color
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) August 12, 2021
No information about the suspect has been released at this point, however.MORE NEWS: Davis Joint Unified Starts Virtual Academy, Open To Surrounding Districts
Police remained at the scene through the morning investigating.