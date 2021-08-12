CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say, a little after 1 a.m., officers responded to investigate a report of multiple shots fired near the river walk at O and Front streets behind the Embassy Suites hotel.

Officers found that a man had been shot. He soon died from his injuries, police say.

Investigators believe the incident is isolated and stemmed from an argument the man had with the suspect.

No information about the suspect has been released at this point, however.

Police remained at the scene through the morning investigating.