ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove Unified schools are starting back up on Thursday, but getting there could be an issue for some students.
The district is among many around the country facing a bus driver shortage.
Officials say they have 204 routes and only about 150 drivers.
“We want to let parents know to be realistic about their expectations, about promptness,” said Xanthi Soriano with Elk Grove Unified.
From Elk Grove to Placer Union and beyond, districts are scrambling.
“We do have buses. However, we do not have all the busing,” said Colfax High Principal Paul Lundberg.
While Elk Grove is always looking for drivers, training takes a while – with there being 20-25 hours in the classroom, then on-the-job training.
"We're really trying to tap into our local market to see if there are people interested in becoming bus drivers," Soriano said.
In some districts, some drivers who are training won’t be ready until the end of October.