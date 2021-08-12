FOLSOM (CBS13) — A driver who apparently got out of their car after a crash on Highway 50 in Folsom has died after being struck by another car, officers say.
California Highway Patrol says a driver appears to have crashed into the center divide along the westbound side of Highway 50. After getting out of their car, the driver was then struck by a car on the eastbound side.
Officers say that driver has since died from their injuries.
Investigators did not have any details on the other car that was involved.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP.