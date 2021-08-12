VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A deadly crash had eastbound Interstate 80 through Vacaville shut down for a time early Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near the Highway 505 connector.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Grows To 510,227 Acres; Number Of Homes Destroyed Nearing 600
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but witnesses reported seeing a vehicle involved cross all lanes and hitting other vehicles.READ MORE: Elk Grove Unified Dealing With Bus Driver Shortage
One person had died in the crash, California Highway Patrol confirms.
Traffic got diverted off eastbound I-80 for several hours as officers investigated the scene. A SigAlert was also issued.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your Second Payment Coming?
All lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m.