CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 80, Vacaville News

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A deadly crash had eastbound Interstate 80 through Vacaville shut down for a time early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near the Highway 505 connector.

READ MORE: Dixie Fire Grows To 510,227 Acres; Number Of Homes Destroyed Nearing 600

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but witnesses reported seeing a vehicle involved cross all lanes and hitting other vehicles.

READ MORE: Elk Grove Unified Dealing With Bus Driver Shortage

One person had died in the crash, California Highway Patrol confirms.

Traffic got diverted off eastbound I-80 for several hours as officers investigated the scene. A SigAlert was also issued.

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your Second Payment Coming?

All lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m.