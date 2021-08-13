SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver was killed after crashing off Highway 160 in North Sacramento early Friday morning.
The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near the Del Paso Boulevard offramp.READ MORE: Parent's COVID Death Sparks Sacramento Youth Football Program To Cancel Practices For Testing Event
California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck driver was heading northbound on Highway 160 when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway. The pick then overturned and struck a tree.READ MORE: 'I Expected More': Clark Family Criticizes Sacramento Police Chief's Tenure As He Announces Retirement
Officers say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The offramp was closed through the early morning hours as officers investigated the scene.MORE NEWS: Second Suspect In Grass Valley Vandalism Spree Arrested In Sacramento
No other details about the crash, including the driver’s name, have been released at this point.