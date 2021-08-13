MODESTO (CBS13) — The search continues for a pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist last weekend in Modesto, police said on Friday.
According to the Modesto Police Department, the truck is a white 2010-15 lifted Chevy Silverado with dark rims.
Police said the truck appears to have step-up rails on the sides and a chrome grille. A photo of the vehicle can be seen to the right.
The police department sent out a message on social media Thursday asking the public for any information that could lead to the location of the truck. As of mid-day Friday, the vehicle had still not been found.
The collision happened at around 9 p.m. last Sunday in the area of McHenry Avenue and Leveland Lane.
The bicyclist, 55, died at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.
Anyone who can lead investigators to the location of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.