CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Disney: Spin
https://disneynow.com/all-shows/disney-channel

Tyler Perry’s Sistas
Midseason Finale Airs
Wednesday, August 18th
9 pm ET/PT
On BET and BET Her

READ MORE: Police: Search Continues For Chevy Truck Involved In Fatal Modesto Hit-And-Run

New in the Neighborhood: Vintage Lodi
http://www.Aftrlifevintage.com
Instagram: @aftrlifevintage

Life Below Zero
Premieres Monday, September 6th
8 pm ET/PT
Followed by the new season of the spinoff series Life Below Zero: Next Generation On National Geographic

Melissa’s New Challenge
Motivationbymelissa.com
Facebook group: Motivation by Melissa
Instagram: @ melissa.osullivancastillo

READ MORE: Ninth Record High Since Mid-June Recorded At South Lake Tahoe

McGarvey Garden
http://www.CityofRanchoCordova.org/CommunityEnhancementFund

Sensory Friendly Dance: Peter and the Wolf
The Sofia
2700 Capitol Ave.
Sacramento
Saturday 2pm & 6pm
$5 tickets

Sensory Friendly Dance
http://www.sensoryfriendlydance.org
Twitter & Instagram: @sensoryfriendlydance

MORE NEWS: Mayor Steinberg Calling For All New City Employees To Have COVID-19 Vaccination Before Starting Work

“Never Say You Can’t Survive”
Available tomorrow Amazon.com