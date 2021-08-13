WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews were battling a fire in West Sacramento Friday afternoon.
The fire was burning in an area near Enterprise Boulevard and Interstate 80.
The West Sacramento Fire Department said the blaze was about 2 acres in size as of 4:20 p.m. and was at two alarms. No structures are currently threatened by the fire.
A Caltrans camera captured a large plume of smoke rising into the sky above the outskirts of the city along the causeway.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.