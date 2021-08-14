NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (CBS13) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory this weekend, due to increasing temperatures across Northern California.
High pressure will bring areas of high to locally very high heat risk to much of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills and mountain areas this weekend. Hot afternoon temperatures and warm overnight lows are expected, with the hottest temperatures forecast on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The heat advisory is in effect from noon Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
While smoke from area wildfires may limit highs, there is still the potential for heat related stress and illnesses through the weekend.
Areas of smoke will continue to impact portions of NorCal today. Note that areas of thicker smoke may hold-back temperatures by several degrees (or more), similar to yesterday in the northern Sac Valley. The National Weather Service’s latest smoke model can be viewed here: go.usa.gov/xFd2U
To guard against heat illness, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Also, take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.