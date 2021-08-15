BROWNSVILLE (CBS13) — The latest on the Glen Fire burning in Yuba County:

Although emergency personnel remain in the area, all evacuations have been lifted as of Sunday morning, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.

As of Saturday evening, the fire remains at 184 acres and is 60 percent contained.

Previous day’s updates:

7:02 p.m.

More evacuations were lifted in the Glen Fire. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said the following zones were no longer under evacuation orders and residents can return home:

YUB-081-B: Willow Glen south of Frenchtown to Timothy Lane (Greenwell, Acorn, Red Rock OK to return)

YUB-089-A: Frenchtown Rd Corridor/Lake of the Springs & Thousand Trails

YUB-089-C: Frenchtown Rd Corridor

YUB-093: Frenchtown Rd Corridor

YUB-094B: Frenchtown Rd Corridor

The sheriff’s office said the Willow Glen Corridor from the north end of Timothy Lane to the south end of Sky Glen Way remains under a mandatory evacuation order.

As of Thursday evening, the Glen Fire was 184 acres and 20% contained.

Previous day’s updates:

11:20 p.m.

More evacuations were lifted in Yuba County as the fight against the Glen Fire continues overnight. The sheriff’s office said residents in zones YUB-E092 and E005, which are both located just south of Brownsville and Challenge, can now repopulate.

9:10 p.m.

The Glen Fire has grown to burn 275 acres and was now 10% contained, Cal Fire reported Wednesday night.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office also announced it is lifting some evacuation orders to allow repopulation to parts of evacuated zones. Residents who can return home are being notified.

Ordes lifted are:

Brownsville and Challenge residents north of Frenchtown @ Willow Glen Road in zone YUB-E081A/092C/004 can return home.

A detailed interactive map of evacuated areas can be found here.

6:57 p.m.

Cal Fire said the Glen Fire has grown to burn 200 acres with no containment. The fire has grown more than 100 acres in approximately two hours.

At this time, it is unclear if any structures have been destroyed or are threatened. Evacuations remain in place. A detailed interactive map of evacuated areas can be found here.

6:00 p.m.

The community of Challenge was now under mandatory evacuation orders. Evacuees are advised to avoid Willow Glen Road and to use La Porte Road to get out.

The sheriff’s office said evacuation advisories are now in place for the area of Woodleaf and south of Forbestown. Zone YUB-E089B is also under an evacuation advisory, including the parts of Indiana School Road and Frenchtown Dobbins Road.

You can view a map of evacuation status and information here.

5:22 p.m.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City. Additionally, evacuees can take large animals to the Yuba County Sheriff Posse Arena in Browns Valley at 5419 Marysville Rd.

4:43 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, now dubbed the Glen Fire, has burned 75 acres with no containment so far off of Willow Glen Road and Meadow Lane.

New areas added to mandatory evacuation status are Frenchtown Road north of Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Thousand Trails. You can view a map of evacuation status and information here.

New Incident: #GlenFire off Willow Glen Rd and Meadow Ln , northwest of Dobbins in Yuba county is 75 acres.

4:20 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations have now been ordered for the area between Oregon House up north to Brownsville and just west of Frenchtown and the Bullards Bar Reservoir.

4:08 p.m.

A new fire has sparked an evacuation warning near the areas of Brownsville and Oregon House in Yuba County on Wednesday.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s office, the fire started along Willow Glen Road this afternoon in the area of Pine Ridge Way and was moving north.

Zone YUB-E094 is being advised to prepare to evacuate. This area encompasses much of the space between Oregon House up north to Brownsville and just west of Frenchtown. You can view a map of evacuation status here.

Further details on the fire were not yet available.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates as this story develops.