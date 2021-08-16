EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County:

8:30 a.m.

The Caldor Fire has now grown to 754 acres as of Monday morning, the forest service reports.

No containment is reported at this point.

Yesterday, smoky conditions grounded fixed-wing aircraft that could have helped battle the fire. Helicopters are still helping in the fire fight, however.

Firefighters will be continuing to build lines where possible.

High temperatures coupled with gusty winds are giving firefighters cause for concern on Monday.

Previous day’s updates below:

Mandatory evacuations are in place for a new vegetation fire near Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County.

The Caldor Fire was reported Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. and is estimated at 400 acres with zero containment, as of Sunday afternoon, according to the ElDorado National Forest Service.

It is located about one mile east of Omo Ranch, burning in the area of Middle Fork Cosumnes River.

Firefighters report that challenging terrain and darkness made accessing the fire difficult and it burned actively throughout the night.

There are currently 90 personnel assigned to the fire, with additional resources en route.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall at 501 Pleasant Valley Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.