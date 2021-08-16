SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was shot while driving his car in South Sacramento on Monday night.
The victim and suspects were reportedly driving in separate cars when the suspect shot the victim at the intersection of Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.READ MORE: Afghans Living In Sacramento Area Anxious To Learn If Family Got Out Of Afghanistan Safely
The victim drove to a nearby Jack in the Box parking lot. From there, he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: CBS News Poll: Californians Are Concerned About Climate Change After Extreme Summer Weather
No information about the suspect is available.MORE NEWS: Caldor Fire In El Dorado County Grows To 754 Acres; New Evacuation Orders Issued