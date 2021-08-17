EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County:

1:15 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders are now in effect for parts of Pollock Pines.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s, the following areas are now under evacuation orders:

East of Sly Park Road. South of Hwy 50 up to Ice House Road. North of Mormon Emigrant Trail (including Jenkinson’s/Sly Park Lake).

Evacuation warnings are also in effect for the following areas:

South of Hwy 50 to Pleasant Valley Road. From Sly Park Road, west to Snows Road and Newtown Road, including the community of Rancho Del Sol.

12:55 p.m.

Tuesday’s Red Flag Warning has now been extended through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Gusty winds are predicted for the mountains and portions of the Sacramento Valley starting early Tuesday afternoon. Coupled with the extremely dry conditions, the fire danger level is critical.

⚠️Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 1pm today through 8pm Wednesday for the mountains & portions of the Sacramento Valley due to gusty winds & extremely dry conditions. Are you prepared for wildfire? Visit https://t.co/4PbDmtOuXj for preparedness tips. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/vxpWZk0M0h — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 17, 2021

11:46 a.m.

Placerville authorities say they are closely monitoring the Caldor Fire burning nearby, but say there is no indication at this point that it’s moving towards the city.

People are being urged to sign up for El Dorado County’s CodeRED notification system to know if and when evacuation orders have been given out.

10:15 a.m.

Evacuation orders have now been issued for the Sly Park area due to the Caldor Fire, authorities say.

An evacuation warning has also been given to the Pollock Pines area.

#CaldorFire EDSO has issued new evacuation orders for Sly Park area and a Warning for Pollock Pines area. Make sure you have signed up for Code Red alert system. — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) August 17, 2021

9:48 a.m.

As the Caldor Fire grows, its path of destruction is also becoming more clear.

No exact number of homes destroyed or damaged has been released at this point, but it’s clear that many houses have been lost.

The unpredictable nature of the Caldor Fire has also forced our own news crew to be escorted out of possible danger.

7:25 a.m.

New evacuation orders have been issued early Tuesday morning for the Caldor Fire.

The following areas are affected:

Grizzly Flats/Somerset

• All roads off of Grizzly Flat Rd., east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset (Known as Four Corners) into Grizzly Flats Proper

Happy Valley

• All roads off of Happy Valley Road, east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset to Sciaroni

The new evacuation orders came after more residents were ordered to leave very early Tuesday morning. These areas included:

Grizzly Flats

• Henry Diggins off Caldor Rd

• Areas of Grizzly Flats from Grizzly Flats Rd & Arctic Lane, east to include:

o Consumnes Mine Rd o String Canyon Rd

o Sciaroni Road o Capps Crossing east to North South Rd

o North to String Canyon Road

Happy Valley

• Happy Valley Rd from Sweeneys Crossing to Sciaroni Rd

As of Tuesday morning, the Caldor Fire has grown to 6,500 acres.

Previous day’s updates below:

11:45 p.m.

Due to rapidly expanding fire Monday night, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations notices for the Grizzly Flats.

#CaldorFire 11:45 pm. Due to rapidly expanding fire tonight the El Dorado County Sheriff has issued mandatory evacuations notices for the Grizzly Flats. — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) August 17, 2021

7:34 p.m.

MANDATORY EVACUATON ORDERS have been issued for the following areas: Creek South of Caldor Road

Barney Ridge East of Omo Ranch Road

Omo Ranch Road to North South Road

Caldor area including North South Road

Pi’Pi Valley up to Armsrong Hill — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) August 17, 2021

11:14 a.m.

The evacuation notice for the Leoni Meadows and Big Mountain areas have now been upgraded to Mandatory Evacuation Orders, authorities say.

According to the El Dorado National Forest, the sheriff’s office notified homeowners in those areas of the evacuation orders on Monday morning.

8:30 a.m.

The Caldor Fire has now grown to 754 acres as of Monday morning, the forest service reports.

No containment is reported at this point.

Yesterday, smoky conditions grounded fixed-wing aircraft that could have helped battle the fire. Helicopters are still helping in the fire fight, however.

Firefighters will be continuing to build lines where possible.

High temperatures coupled with gusty winds are giving firefighters cause for concern on Monday.

Previous day’s updates below:

Mandatory evacuations are in place for a new vegetation fire near Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County.

The Caldor Fire was reported Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. and is estimated at 400 acres with zero containment, as of Sunday afternoon, according to the ElDorado National Forest Service.

It is located about one mile east of Omo Ranch, burning in the area of Middle Fork Cosumnes River.

Firefighters report that challenging terrain and darkness made accessing the fire difficult and it burned actively throughout the night.

There are currently 90 personnel assigned to the fire, with additional resources en route.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall at 501 Pleasant Valley Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.