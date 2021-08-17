SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One of the dozens of candidates running in the upcoming California recall election has pulled out of the race due to having a heart attack.
Doug Ose, a former Republican congressman, said the heart attack happened Sunday evening.
Due to the heart attack, Ose has ended his campaign for governor.
“While I’m told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing,” Ose said in a statement.
Statement from Doug Ose Regarding His Campaign for Governor. #RECALLNewsom
Ose was California’s 3rd congressional district representative from 1999-2005. He is also a Sacramento native and a graduate of Rio Americano High School.
He had announced his candidacy back in March for the California recall election.
With Ose’s withdrawal, there are now a total of 45 candidates who will be on the recall ballot.