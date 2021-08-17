SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person who died after a security guard at a Sacramento apartment complex reported shooting at two suspects he said were armed last week has been identified.
The shooting happened last Thursday at The Crossings apartments, an off-campus student housing complex near Sacramento State. Early that morning, a guard patrolling the complex reported to police that he shot at two people who appeared to be armed with a gun.
While no suspects were found at the scene, police said two people with gunshot wounds later showed up at the hospital. One of those people later died from their injuries.
Detectives believe those two people who showed up at the hospital are related to the shooting at The Crossings.
On Tuesday, the coroner’s office identified the person who died as 19-year-old Sacramento resident Timothy Apole. The other injured person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police have previously said.
Police have responded to The Crossings at least three times in the past few weeks for crimes. In July, officers responded to reports of a robbery and on a separate occasion an assault where the suspect was armed.
That same apartment complex was also the scene of a 2020 officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead.